Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bunge worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

