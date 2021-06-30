Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $16,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock worth $336,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.