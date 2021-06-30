Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 166,795 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 185.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

