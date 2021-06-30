Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,652 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MongoDB worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

