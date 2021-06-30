Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 60,219 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Bloom Energy worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $24,978,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

