Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $202.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.59, but opened at $167.58. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $166.44, with a volume of 3,792 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

