New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 386.0% in June

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 386.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMTLF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,736. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

