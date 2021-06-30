New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

