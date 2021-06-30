New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Fossil Group worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $724.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

