New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of PDF Solutions worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

