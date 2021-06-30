New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,667 shares of company stock worth $13,694,025. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMVP stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

