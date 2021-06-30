New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

