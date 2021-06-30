New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,666 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

