New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $374,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -393.33.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.