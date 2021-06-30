Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 10,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Newmark Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

