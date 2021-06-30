NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,652.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $698,257.89 and $1,652.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

