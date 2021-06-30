Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

