Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,211.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,876.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,841,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

