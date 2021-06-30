Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.30

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

