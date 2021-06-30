NIX Price Down 12.4% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $8.46 million and $64,315.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,225,296 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

