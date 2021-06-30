Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $78.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.78. 8,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 240,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $523,545.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nkarta by 402.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $974.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

