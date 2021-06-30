Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $49,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

