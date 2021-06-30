Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Crane worth $45,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crane by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE CR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

