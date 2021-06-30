Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $46,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 200,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

