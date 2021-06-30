Northern Trust Corp Sells 501,544 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.71% of Rush Enterprises worth $46,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

