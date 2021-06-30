NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. NRC Group ASA has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.