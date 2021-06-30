NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. NRC Group ASA has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

