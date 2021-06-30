Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 35,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,273. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

