Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.31.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.