Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.72. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 693,968 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $9,562,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 107,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

