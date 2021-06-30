NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

