NYL Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.