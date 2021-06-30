NYL Investors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $134.60. 206,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,572,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

