O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.