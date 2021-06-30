O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 22,277 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 17,136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

