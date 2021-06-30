O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

