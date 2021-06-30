O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1,966.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $375.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

