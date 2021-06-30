O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

NYSE:VRTV opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.