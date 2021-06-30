O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

