Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.15 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $81.04 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002183 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.