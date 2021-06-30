Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Jane Tufnell Buys 65,000 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell purchased 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.52. The stock has a market cap of £138.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

