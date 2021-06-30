Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

