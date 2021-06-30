Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.96. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 3,793 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

