Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $148.80

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.80, but opened at $152.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omega Flex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

