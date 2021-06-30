Omni Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,018.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 1% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4,018.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00409727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,231 coins and its circulating supply is 562,915 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

