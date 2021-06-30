Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Onex stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

