Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 691,178 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $41.39.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 100,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

