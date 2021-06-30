Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.80

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.80 and last traded at C$63.78, with a volume of 139540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.87.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.64.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

