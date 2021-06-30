Oppenheimer Weighs in on Perion Network Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

