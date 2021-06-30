Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 394,386 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,809. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

