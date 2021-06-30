Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 657,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 18,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,442. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

